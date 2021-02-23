Tue, 23 Feb, 2021 - 19:44

Carrigrohane Road closes due to flooding as council crews remain on standby in Fermoy and Mallow 

Cars submerged in Mallow, Co Cork, last night after the River Blackwater burst its banks, witt water rising between 7 and 12 pm. Picture Dan Linehan

WEATHER conditions continue to affect Cork roads.

The Carrigrohane (Straight) Road is closed to traffic and will remain closed overnight with diversions in place due to flooding.

A review will be undertaken at 09.30 a.m. tomorrow. 

Further updates will issued tomorrow morning by Cork City Council.

A Status Orange Met Eireann Rainfall Warning and Status Yellow Wind Warning remains in effect with significant amounts of rainfall being experienced across the county. Over 76mm has been recorded in some locations.

Cork County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team convened again this evening to assess the impact of these conditions.

The River Blackwater is rising slowly and nearing road level on the N72 at Mallow Racecourse, which may result in the closure of this road. 

Local diversions will be signposted.

Flood barriers have been erected in Fermoy and Mallow with the early warning systems in place. Bridge Street in Mallow is about to close and will be fully closed by 7.00PM. 

The expected peak in Mallow is at 10.00PM. 

The closure of the Bridge in Fermoy will continue to be monitored in line with river levels. Peak in Fermoy is expected between 3.00AM and 6.00AM. 

Council crews remain on standby. 

The R639 is expected to close after midnight.

Pumping arrangements have continued in known locations with no major flooding of properties having been reported. Several roads have been impacted as a result of fallen trees and localised flooding. 

Issues such as fallen trees, flooding and road damage should be reported to the Council’s Emergency Out of Hours number on (021) 4800048.

In the event of disruption to power supply, please contact ESB Networks at 1850 372 999. Fallen or grounded wires should be avoided, and the public are advised call ESB in assisting with the identification of location of fallen wires. In the event of disruption to water supply, please contact Irish Water at 1850 278 278.

Cork County Council will continue to monitor this situation and convene regularly. Updates are available on www.corkcoco.ie and on the Council’s social media channels @Corkcoco.

Pictures: Flooding affecting parts of Cork

