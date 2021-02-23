Cork escapes catastrophic flooding but public advised to 'be on alert' until tomorrow afternoon

Cork seems to have escaped catastrophic levels of flooding overnight but the public has been advised to "be on alert" until tomorrow afternoon as heavy rain continues.

Met Éireann's Status Orange rainfall warning came into effect at 7pm last night and is due to remain in place until 9pm tonight.

The national forecaster advised that heavy rain on Monday night and Tuesday would "likely cause further river flooding and surface water flooding".

A Status Yellow wind warning for the entire country also remains in place until 6pm this evening.

"South to southwest winds will reach mean wind speeds of 50 to 65km/h, with gusts of 90 to 110km/h.

"Where winds are onshore there is a risk of coastal flooding," Met Éireann warned.

Despite the persistent rain and strong winds last night, Cork County Council said this morning that "no major flooding of properties" has yet been reported.

Status Orange Rainfall Warning & Status Yellow Wind Warning is currently in effect with very heavy rain forecast throughout the day & south to southwest winds expected to reach mean wind speeds of 50 to 65km/h, with gusts of 90 to 110km/h. https://t.co/oe5vW1Q4cC pic.twitter.com/kcrwhJxtnF — Cork County Council (@Corkcoco) February 23, 2021

Cork County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team convened early this morning in relation to the impact of the weather overnight and to monitor locations throughout the day.

Roads affected include the R587, closed at Ardcahan Bridge; the L4625, closed at the Idle Bridge; the N72 at Park Road, Mallow is closed and the L3418, where the northern outskirts of Macroom Town are flooded and closed.

There is also flooding on the R586 at Ballincarriga and Manch and flooding on R584 Hartnett’s Cross to Toons Bridge.

A number of fallen trees have been reported across the city and county, including on the R600 at Fivemilebridge, by the Blarney Hotel and Golf Resort and at Woodbrook in Glanmire.

#CorkTraffic Emergency services are dealing with a fallen tree at Woodbrook, Glanmire. Pic: Cork City Fire Brigade. pic.twitter.com/QIo0vjUJMZ — Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) February 23, 2021

Cork City Council said the high winds last night have caused "a number of trees to fall around the Maryborough area".

ℹ https://t.co/Fzjvmp3ICn#CorkFloods pic.twitter.com/JzFaXky2v8 — Cork City Council #StayHome #StaySafe (@corkcitycouncil) February 23, 2021

Cork City Council closed the Lee Road, the Cloghroe Road and Inniscarra Road last night.

Many other roads across the city have surface water and ponding including the Carrigrohane Road, Inchigaggin Lane and roads between Inniscarra and the city.

Both Cork City Council and Cork County Council have urged motorists to exercise extreme caution as driving conditions may be hazardous with surface flooding or fallen trees and branches.

Motorists are advised to avoid driving through flowing or standing water and to exercise caution during heavy rain, avoiding unnecessary journeys.

Rathcool Aerodrome is flooded this morning by the Blackwater River. This is the area just behind our #HeliMed92 helipad. Please take care if you have to be out and about in this weather. We are asking everyone to be safe. pic.twitter.com/U4lcrcWAVx — Irish Community Rapid Response (@ICRROfficial) February 23, 2021

Cork City Council again moved to advise the public that the River Lee and its many tributaries may burst their banks due to rain levels and the current waterlogged nature of the ground.

"This is a 48 hour event and Cork City Council is asking property owners to be on alert until Wednesday afternoon," Cork City Council said in a statement.

Council crews cleaned gullies yesterday and cleared trash screens and are on standby across the city.

River levels are being monitored constantly by the Flood Response Team.

#CorkFloods Flooding at the Lee Fields this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/twb6OrLXVk — Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) February 23, 2021

Director of Operations, David Joyce advised people who live and work in areas prone to river flooding to take active measures to protect their property.

"People are advised that sandbags and gels bags are available at our Anglesea Terrace depot and Tramore Valley Park civic amenity site from 8am today, Tuesday," he said.

The city’s flood plan has been activated and the Defence Forces remain on standby.