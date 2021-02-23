Decrease in number of people in Cork receiving Pandemic Unemployment Payment

48,101 people in Cork received the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) this week, a slight decrease on last week when 48,658 people in the county were in receipt of the payment.

Nationally, the Department of Social Protection has issued weekly payments valued at €141.88 million to 473,413 people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) this week.

The number of people receiving a PUP payment on Tuesday has decreased by 4,252 compared to last week.

These figures are in addition to the 188,543 people who were on the Live Register at the end of January.

Dublin is the county with the highest number of people who are receiving PUP this week at 148,028. It is followed by Cork (48,101) and Galway (25,304).

Changes by sector

All sectors,with the exception of Electrical/Gas/Water supply sector, have fewer people receiving PUP this week than last week, reflecting the number of people who have closed their claims in recent weeks to return to work.

The sector with the highest number of people receiving PUP this week is Accommodation and Food Service activities (110,697), followed by Wholesale and Retail Trade (75,196) and Construction (61,077).

Construction is the sector that has seen the largest decrease in the number of people receiving PUP this week, with 1,120 fewer people receiving the payment compared to last week.

The past seven days saw people from every county close their PUP claims as they were returning to work.

Overall, some 10,941 people closed their PUP claims, with 9,862 of these stating that they were doing so because they are returning to work.

Dublin had the greatest number of people closing their claims to return to work (2,378), followed by Cork (1,060) and Wexford (619).

€6 billion paid through PUP

Commenting on the latest PUP figures, Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said: “For the second time in two weeks, we have seen the number of people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment decrease. We have also seen decreases in the number of PUP recipients across every county which is to be welcomed.

“We have now paid over €6 billion through the PUP since the introduction of this emergency support last March.

“To put this into context, during the space of 11 months, the Department has paid almost three times more in PUP than it did in Jobseeker’s payments for all of last year.

“This demonstrates the Government’s commitment to supporting workers and indeed businesses during this difficult time for our country.

“As we move forward, the Government will not be found wanting in supporting our citizens as we continue to do all we can to suppress this virus.”

Further supports and assistance

Minister Humphreys also reminded people that financial assistance continues to be made available from her Department for people who need it.

“I would like to remind people that there are financial supports, which are means assessed, available to people should they need to access them.

“For example, assistance with heating costs is available in situations where an individual or a family has a particular financial need.

“I have also extended the protocol between Tusla and my Department until the end of the year for Rent Supplement to be made available to victims of domestic violence. My Department’s officials will put these arrangements in place for any individual or family on referral from Tusla or a Tusla funded service provider.” The details of these supports are available under the Department’s Supplementary Welfare Allowance scheme and can be viewed on the Department’s website www.gov.ie/dsp or by contacting its Income Support Helpline at 1890 800 024 between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday.