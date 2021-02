Two Cork-based adult-learning initiatives have been shortlisted for a prestigious AONTAS STAR Award.

The STAR Awards (Showcasing Teamwork, Awarding Recognition) are run by the national adult-learning organisation, AONTAS, to recognise and celebrate the work of adult-learning initiatives throughout Ireland.

The Cork groups, both shortlisted in the ‘Sustainable Development through Education’ category, are The Kinsale College Green Campus Initiative and Cork ETB North Cork Upholstery and Textile Design Classes.

The Kinsale College Green Campus Initiative aims to make Kinsale College a sustainable and environmentally friendly campus, through adult learning and education.

The project creates a more diverse, perennial, and organic polyculture of food production, with zero waste and pollution and ample space for biodiversity.

Cork ETB North Cork Upholstery and Textile Design Classes is a non-accredited, informal short course that introduces practical upholstering skills to adult learners.

These classes are a first step back into education for people from diverse backgrounds, including people who are retired, long-term unemployed, who have disabilities or are members of the Travelling community.

Commenting on the shortlist, Niamh O’Reilly, CEO of AONTAS, lauded the calibre of nominations this year as “exceptional”.

“During the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, adult-learning initiatives are continuing to provide essential supports and services to those adult learners most in need,” Ms O’Reilly said.

“These groups are a brilliant example of this and we are delighted to have such wonderful initiatives shortlisted for a STAR Award,” she continued.

In the first stage of the judging, nominated projects are shortlisted by an independent panel.

The second stage gives staff and learners from the shortlisted projects the opportunity to meet with the judging panel online before they make their final decision.

STAR Awards winners will be announced during the virtual festival, from March 1-5.