Mon, 22 Feb, 2021 - 21:21

Roads across Cork city and county impassable already due to flooding

The R579 between Ballyandreen and Donoughmore is closed due to flooding. Picture Denis Minihane.

Amy Nolan

A number of roads across Cork city and county have already become impassable due to flooding.

Cork City Council has tonight stated that the Lee Road has been closed due to flooding and measures are currently being taken to close R569 at Cloghroe.

Elsewhere in Cork, the Ballyandreen/Donoughmore Road (R579) has also been closed as heavy rain and wind batters Cork tonight.

AA Roadwatch has said the local Kilvealaton road (R621) is also impassable due to flooding.

A Status Orange rainfall warning for Cork and three other counties came into effect at 7pm this evening.

Climate change researcher at UCC and CEO of Ireland's Weather Channel Cathal Nolan has said this heavy rain will persist through the entirety of tomorrow, before "gradually fizzling out on Wednesday".

"Between now and Wednesday afternoon some parts of Cork and Kerry, in particular, could see up to 100mm of rain falling on top of already saturated soils. 

"This will lead to substantial river flooding, especially along the Lee, Bandon, and Blackwater river courses.

"Elsewhere flooding is also possible with rainfall totals of up to 50mm likely in many other parts of the country, though highest in Munster and southeast Leinster. 

"This will lead to some dangerous travel conditions with extra caution advised," he said.

