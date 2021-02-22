Roads across Cork city and county impassable already due to flooding

A number of roads across Cork city and county have already become impassable due to flooding.

Cork City Council has tonight stated that the Lee Road has been closed due to flooding and measures are currently being taken to close R569 at Cloghroe.

⚠️Road Closure



Please note the Lee road has been closed due to flooding & measures are currently been taken to close R569 Cloghroe



🚧Please respect these road closures



ℹ Weather updates: https://t.co/2Zn9ayq9DP#CorkFloods #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/ctRgQQWmOd — Cork City Council #StayHome #StaySafe (@corkcitycouncil) February 22, 2021

Elsewhere in Cork, the Ballyandreen/Donoughmore Road (R579) has also been closed as heavy rain and wind batters Cork tonight.

AA Roadwatch has said the local Kilvealaton road (R621) is also impassable due to flooding.

The rain has just started coming down. Here’s the Bride at the church and Orchard Court pedestrian bridge a few minutes ago. Flood barriers are up in the village. Fingers crossed they won’t be necessary. #cork pic.twitter.com/V9HsyhAl5B — The River Bride (@ChrisMoodyDraws) February 22, 2021

A Status Orange rainfall warning for Cork and three other counties came into effect at 7pm this evening.

Climate change researcher at UCC and CEO of Ireland's Weather Channel Cathal Nolan has said this heavy rain will persist through the entirety of tomorrow, before "gradually fizzling out on Wednesday".

"Between now and Wednesday afternoon some parts of Cork and Kerry, in particular, could see up to 100mm of rain falling on top of already saturated soils.

"This will lead to substantial river flooding, especially along the Lee, Bandon, and Blackwater river courses.

Earlier today the River Lee was already flooding some fields across from the Ballincollig Regional Park. Stay safe Cork#Cork #CorkCity #Ballincollig @CorkSafetyAlert pic.twitter.com/QHwEBFawaH — Geography World (@GeographyWorld2) February 22, 2021

"Elsewhere flooding is also possible with rainfall totals of up to 50mm likely in many other parts of the country, though highest in Munster and southeast Leinster.

"This will lead to some dangerous travel conditions with extra caution advised," he said.