Jail for man caught with €17k worth of cocaine strapped to his underpants at Cork checkpoint

HIGH-speed driving was the only thing that alerted gardaí to a young man but in a follow-up search they found that he had €17,000 worth of cocaine strapped to underpants.

Matters got worse for the young man - Adeyinka Olamilekad Jarckel – as they later found €39,000 worth of cannabis in the back of the car.

Now he has been jailed for 18 months.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin imposed a sentence of three years with half of it suspended of the drug-dealing charge.

Initially, the judge imposed a two-year driving disqualification on a dangerous driving charge also.

However, the judge said that the single factor of driving at speed with no other aggravating driving factor of any kind was insufficient for dangerous driving. The judge said he was removing the disqualification and said he would not be able to sleep at night if he disqualified a driver from driving for two years for dangerous driving where speed was the only factor.

Judge Ó Donnabháin noted that the young man was not previously known to gardaí or under observation or surveillance for suspected drugs activity and had it not been for the speeding on December 14, 2019 he might not have been caught.

“There was a certain odour detected from the car and a search was carried out. There was a combination of drugs worth over €50,000 found in the car.

“He was conveying illicit drugs from Dublin to Cork. That is the full extent of his involvement. He allowed himself to do that to make money.

"His attitude to taking drugs is honestly set out in the probation report. They feel he has a distance to go in living a drug-free lifestyle, having had a distinct lack of awareness up to the time he went into custody,” the judge said.

Alice Fawsett senior counsel said the young man had been a user of drugs himself and living in Clondalkin, County Dublin, at the time he was stopped in Cork at a checkpoint.

Garda Peter O’Loughlin said a search of the car was carried out and black bin-liner bag was found. It contained cannabis – three plastic wraps of herb.

It amounted to almost two kilos of cannabis with a street value of over €39,000.

When asked about the cannabis he said a man in a red van put the drugs in his car.

In a further search of the defendant himself, there was cocaine in his underwear. This had a street value of €17,000.

He said he was minding this cocaine for a second man.

Garda O’Loughlin said the accused characterised himself as a delivery driver.

Asked if he agreed with this, Garda O’Loughlin said, “I did not think he was the main man but he was a bit more than the delivery driver.”

Ms Fawsett SC said the defendant said he was doing this in order to make a bit of money for Christmas.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said the defendant was describing himself as innocent but he had “cocaine strapped to his underpants.”