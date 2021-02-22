Cork TD calls for 'official protocol' to be implemented to stop public health restriction leaks

A CORK TD has called for an "official protocol" for Government Covid-19 announcements following what he described as a "shambles" last week.

In an interview with the Irish Daily Mirror, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said "significant restrictions" would be in place until the end of April.

When asked about the hospitality industry in an interview with RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta on Saturday, Mr Martin said he does not envisage a reopening "before the middle of the summer".

However, the Taoiseach has not formally made a public address with an update on restrictions.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central Thomas Gould said the public has been "disrespected" by a lack of clarity from the Government.

“The public has not flinched for one second, they have risen to the challenge and are helping reduce the spread of the virus, however, this has also put a huge strain on people’s physical and mental health.

“But their commitment and wellbeing was totally disrespected by the Government last week as every day saw new leaks and rumours floated about the future of the public health restrictions.

“The constant leaking and a lack of definitive clarity from Government last week put a huge strain on people’s emotions, and it also created significant stress for businesses.

“This was not fair or helpful," he said.

He called for an end to such ad hoc announcements.

“We need a coherent strategy for the delivery of updates and news regarding the Covid-19 public health restrictions, which prioritises people, communities, and business.

“I am calling on the Government to introduce an official protocol for relaying Covid-19 announcements, which specifically precludes unofficial leaks, which are genuinely unhelpful and confusing for the public and businesses.”