Covid-19 latest: 686 new cases as Deputy CMO praises public compliance with restrictions

The Department of Health has confirmed that 686 new cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in Ireland as of midnight last night.

One additional Covid-19 related death has also been notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today.

Of the confirmed new cases there are 278 in Dublin, 49 in Limerick, 37 in Kildare, 32 in Louth, 31 in Donegal and the remaining 259 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

325 are men and 354 are women, with 66% under 45 years of age.

Commenting this evening, Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health praised the level of public compliance with the Covid-19 regulations, which he said is having a tangible impact.

"We continue to see really high levels of compliance amongst the population and this is having a positive impact on the levels of disease in our communities.

"It is also having a positive impact on our hospitals – while last week there were 269 cases in healthcare workers and four outbreaks in our hospitals these represent a very significant reduction compared with the 839 cases and 15 outbreaks in the week to the 7th of February," he said.

"In time, vaccination will be our most powerful tool against Covid-19 and over the coming weeks those who are highest risk in our families and communities will get vaccinated.

"For now, each of us has a range of tried and trusted tools at our disposal - by keeping our distance, washing our hands, wearing face masks and staying at home we will continue to drive down transmission of this disease.

"Our collective efforts move us closer to the continued re-opening of our schools and the resumption of non-Covid healthcare services," Dr Glynn continued.

As of 8am today, 726 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 156 are in ICU.

There were 33 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

So far there have been a total of 215,743 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland and a total of 4,137 Covid-19 related deaths in the country.