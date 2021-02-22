Outpouring of love on social media as Cork businesswoman is laid to rest

The hashtag 'Shine Bright Natasha' has been trending on social media today in remembrance of Natasha O'Donoghue (née Lynch), well known in Cork as the founder of Essential French.

Ms O’Donoghue passed away peacefully at home on Friday, surrounded by her family.

Today a dear friend to so many and who brought a smile to everyone she met will be laid to rest but she will continue to shine on.

Thinking of @NatashaLynchEF and all her family and friends on this very sad day. #ShineBrightNatasha pic.twitter.com/mwf09Ub3iN — Network Cork (@NetworkCork) February 22, 2021

Her funeral took place today.

She was a well-known figure and successful businesswoman in Cork.

In 1996, she established Essential French, the successful grind college that specialised in French and Irish tuition.

Tributes for Ms O'Donoghue have been pouring in since her passing.

Natasha would have loved this idea. She loved social media and had so many friends online. It’s a fitting tribute. #shinebrightnatasha pic.twitter.com/y6ITua2AWo — Deirdre O’Shaughnessy (@deshocks) February 22, 2021

Former Lord Mayor of Cork Mick Finn said she was a "dynamic force in Cork and a touchstone for women in business".

“Her innovation was widely acclaimed and she will be a huge loss to the city and in particular the students she served.

“I wish to extend my condolences to her family and loved ones.”

Our very lovely, warm and bubbly friend will be remembered in our hearts forever #ShineBrightNatasha https://t.co/vbfi08ijb3 — Fuzion (@FuzionComms) February 22, 2021

In a blog post, founding partner of Fuzion Communications, Deirdre Waldron, spoke of Ms O'Donoghue's popularity.

"Everyone was drawn to Natasha," she said.

"She was great at balancing things – her successful business where she was so passionate about helping kids be the best that they could be, while still keeping Wayne and her boys a priority.

"Everyone she touched was the better for being around her – her students, their families, her colleagues and her many, many friends.

"She was always so generous with her time, her friendship and her positivity – which was so infectious," she continued.

Our thoughts today are with our colleague Wayne and his sons Matthew and Ben on the passing of Natasha. #ShineBrightNatasha pic.twitter.com/MbEKWB3jV1 — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) February 22, 2021

Ms O’Donoghue is survived by her husband Wayne, sons Matthew and Ben, father Tony and extended family and friends.