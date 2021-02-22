Mon, 22 Feb, 2021 - 16:05

Outpouring of love on social media as Cork businesswoman is laid to rest

The hashtag 'Shine Bright Natasha' has been trending on social media today in remembrance of Natasha O'Donoghue (née Lynch), well known in Cork as the founder of Essential French. Picture: Darragh Kane

Ms O’Donoghue passed away peacefully at home on Friday, surrounded by her family.

Her funeral took place today.

She was a well-known figure and successful businesswoman in Cork. 

In 1996, she established Essential French, the successful grind college that specialised in French and Irish tuition.

Tributes for Ms O'Donoghue have been pouring in since her passing.

Former Lord Mayor of Cork Mick Finn said she was a "dynamic force in Cork and a touchstone for women in business".

“Her innovation was widely acclaimed and she will be a huge loss to the city and in particular the students she served.

“I wish to extend my condolences to her family and loved ones.”

In a blog post, founding partner of Fuzion Communications, Deirdre Waldron, spoke of Ms O'Donoghue's popularity.

"Everyone was drawn to Natasha," she said.

"She was great at balancing things – her successful business where she was so passionate about helping kids be the best that they could be, while still keeping Wayne and her boys a priority.

"Everyone she touched was the better for being around her – her students, their families, her colleagues and her many, many friends.

"She was always so generous with her time, her friendship and her positivity – which was so infectious," she continued.

Ms O’Donoghue is survived by her husband Wayne, sons Matthew and Ben, father Tony and extended family and friends.

cork peoplecork business
