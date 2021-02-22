Flood warnings issued for Cork ahead of 'very serious imminent weather event'

Cork is bracing itself for further flooding with very heavy rain expected tonight and tomorrow.

This morning, Met Éireann issued a Status Orange rainfall warning, stating that "further river flooding and surface water flooding" is likely, with rainfall totals of 50mm to 80mm expected.

The weather warning will come into effect at 7pm tonight and will remain until 9pm tomorrow.

Cork City Council and Cork County Council have issued flood warnings ahead of this "very serious imminent weather event".

⚠️Flood Warning⚠️⠀@MetEireann have issued an orange warning of rainfall from 7pm TONIGHT



🚗Please do not leave parked cars in the city centre overnight

🚌Plan your journeys as road closures may be in place

🌊Ensure suitable defences are in place



ℹ https://t.co/bGXk3HYKzK pic.twitter.com/Unev2853c6 — Cork City Council #StayHome #StaySafe (@corkcitycouncil) February 22, 2021

In a statement this afternoon, Cork City Council said this heavy rain "will likely cause significant surface water or ponding and will lead to hazardous driving conditions tonight and tomorrow".

"Furthermore, many of the rivers across the city will likely burst their banks due to the rain levels and current waterlogged nature of the ground. This may lead to localised flooding.

"We are advising people who live in areas all across the city prone to river flooding (not tidal flooding) to take active measures to protect their property," the council stated.

Cork City Council's director of operations, David Joyce, said sandbags and gel bags are available for people in areas prone to river flooding.

"People living and working in areas prone to river flooding are advised that sandbags and gel bags are available at our Anglesea Terrace Depot and Tramore Valley Park Civic Amenity Site up to 7pm tonight (Monday) for your protection," he said.

Meanwhile, Cork County Council has said it is at its "highest level of preparation has deployed crews to several known risk locations."

@MetEireann has issued a Status Orange - Rainfall Warning, with very heavy rain forecast for Monday night & throughout Tuesday for Cork County, which is likely to cause further river & surface water flooding. https://t.co/Z62MG1wOuH pic.twitter.com/sMTsgP9YBs — Cork County Council (@Corkcoco) February 22, 2021

Workers are clearing inlets and gullies across the county, while sandbags and pumping arrangements are being put in place.

"Given recent rainfall and with ground already saturated, this forecasted heavy rainfall will further elevate river and groundwater levels and may result in river flooding.

"The ESB Hydroelectric dam at Inniscarra is currently releasing water at approximately 150 cubic metres per second. Cork County Council has been advised that the discharge will increase beyond this level and this is likely to lead to flooding of roads, land and property downstream," the council's statement continued.

The council also stated that flood barriers have been erected in Fermoy and Mallow "with the early warning systems in place".

The Ross Road in Skibbereen will be closed in order to facilitate the opening of an inlet.

County Council moved to advise motorists to exercise extreme caution as driving conditions may be hazardous with surface flooding possible or fallen trees and branches.

"Motorists are advised to avoid driving through flowing or standing water and to exercise caution during heavy rain. "Motorists are also asked to be conscious of cyclists and pedestrians," the council said.

Cork County Hall will be closed to the public tomorrow and potentially Wednesday on a precautionary basis due to the risk of flooding.

This is due to the predicted rainfall and saturated land in the catchment area of the river Lee.