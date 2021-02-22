Crews deployed and flood barriers erected in Cork towns as council prepares for heavy rain and likely flooding

Cork County Council has taken precautionary measures ahead of a Status Orange Rainfall Warning issued by Met Eireann, closing County Hall as well as putting up flood barriers in Fermoy and Mallow.

The national weather forecaster has predicted very heavy rain forecast for Monday night and throughout Tuesday for Cork County, which is likely to cause further river and surface water flooding.

Rainfall totals of 50 to 80mm have been forecasted, with higher levels in mountainous regions.

The ESB Hydroelectric dam at Inniscarra is currently releasing water at approximately 150 cubic metres per second and Cork County Council has been advised that the discharge will increase beyond this level and this is likely to lead to flooding of roads, land and property downstream.

The Council is at its highest levels of preparation and has deployed crews to several known risk locations in all parts of the county. Crews are currently clearing inlets and gullies across Cork County. Sandbags and pumping arrangements will be in place across several locations in known problem locations.

The Ross Road in Skibbereen will be closed in order to facilitate the opening of an inlet and flood barriers have been erected in Fermoy and Mallow with the early warning systems in place.

Cork County Council is advising road users to exercise extreme caution as driving conditions may be hazardous with surface flooding possible or fallen trees and branches.

“Motorists are advised to avoid driving through flowing or standing water and to exercise caution during heavy rain. Motorists are also asked to be conscious of cyclists and pedestrians.”

Due to a risk of flooding, Cork County Hall will be closed to the public Monday, Tuesday, and potentially Wednesday on a precautionary basis due to the risk of flooding. This is due to the predicted rainfall and saturated land in the catchment area of the river Lee.

The Council is advising property owners to take precautions in low lying areas or areas susceptible to flooding.

“Issues such as fallen trees, flooding and road damage should be reported to the Council’s Emergency Out of Hours number (021) 4800048.” In the event of disruption to power supply, the ESB Networks can be contacted at 1850 372 999. Fallen or grounded wires should be avoided, and the public are advised call ESB in assisting with the identification of location of fallen wires. Disruption to water supply, should be dealt with by contacting Irish Water on 1850 278 278.

Cork County Council will continue to monitor this situation and updates will be provided on www.corkcoco.ie and on the Council’s social media channels @Corkcoco.