13-year-old delivers twin calves on County Cork farm 

13-year-old Becky Hynes from Aherla, County Cork calved her first set of twins on her family’s farm over the weekend.

The second-year student has always been heavily involved in the farm in Aherla, along with her two sisters and on Saturday night, she took on the role of calving the set of twins by herself.

The County Cork farm milks a total of 180 cows and this year, they are expecting four sets of twin calves.

When she was just 11, Becky started milking cows on the farm and according to her father, Peter Hynes she quickly picked it up and is now able to milk the whole herd by herself.

Having learned from years of helping out on the farm, Becky was able to deliver the twin Hereford calves which arrived at 2 am on Sunday.

Mr Hynes said that he was very proud of her ability and confidence in delivering the calves.

“It was nice to see that she got on with it herself and that she is gaining a bit of confidence to get on and handle cows herself."

“She’s good to judge to an animal in that she’ll know to give them their time when they’re calving if they need it or she’ll know if a cow is giving a bit of trouble. She’ll spot the signs and give one of us a shout or she’ll intervene,” he added.

With a passion for farming, Mr Hynes suspects that the 13-year-old will pursue a career in agriculture.

“I think that’s probably the career Becky will want to pursue but I think it’s about giving them the opportunity and the confidence to be able to do things themselves, even at a young age," he said.

“I think it’s good for the sector to see young farmers coming on that are keen and have a good passion for it,” added Mr Hynes.