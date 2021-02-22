Man who was verbally abusive to ambulance staff in Cork ordered to do community service 

A 36-year-old man who was verbally abusive to ambulance staff while he was highly intoxicated has been ordered to do community service work to avoid jail.

Judge Olann Kelleher told Ali Fazi of Old Youghal Road, Cork, that he could do 200 hours of community service or else he would be jailed for three months.

Fazi said he would do the community service.

Garda Wayne Cronin went to the Mercy University Hospital where there was a report of an intoxicated man abusing ambulance staff just after 1am on New Year’s Day.

Garda Cronin found the accused was aggressive and observed him shouting at ambulance staff and telling them to f*** off outside the hospital.

He pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening behaviour and being drunk and a source of danger on the occasion.

Frank Buttimer solicitor said the Afghan national was now a hardworking man in Ireland and would have testimonials before Cork District Court to that effect.

“He was not in the hospital. He was adjacent to it. He does not remember the incident. He wrote a letter of sincere apology,” Mr Buttimer said.