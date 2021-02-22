Mon, 22 Feb, 2021 - 08:04

Covid-19 latest: 737 people with Covid-19 in hospital including 43 people in Cork

31 people with Covid-19 were being cared for at Cork University Hospital (CUH) and 12 people were receiving treatment at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH). 

737 people with confirmed Covid-19 were being cared for at hospitals around the country last night, new HSE data show.

The figure is an increase of 20 cases on the previous day, but a significant drop on the number reported a week previous.

On February 14th, 928 people with Covid-19 were being treated at hospitals around Ireland while on February 7th, that figure was 1,212.

The HSE figures show that last night, 31 people with Covid-19 were being cared for at Cork University Hospital (CUH) and 12 people were receiving treatment at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH). 

A total of 149 people were in critical care nationally including 11 people at CUH and four people at the Mercy.

There were 513 available beds nationally yesterday including 35 at CUH and 15 at the Mercy with 35 critical care beds available, including three at CUH.

Covid-19 latest: Cork now has second-lowest 14-day Covid-19 incidence nationally 

