Hospitality sector facing 'bleak future' if industry does not reopen until mid-summer, says Cork hotelier 

The comments from Michael Magner, proprietor of the Vienna Woods Hotel, followed comments by the Taoiseach at the weekend that ministers will not consider reopening hospitality until the middle of the summer.
Micheál Martin expressed concern about uncertainties surrounding new variants of Covid-19 and high numbers of infections.
In an RTÉ interview, Mr Martin said: “We don’t foresee that [reopening hospitality] before the middle of the summer.
“What the public health authorities are saying is that we stick with this until the end of April, then we reflect on the situation and make decisions about the months ahead.”
Business figures in the hospitality industry in Cork have expressed their disappointment following the news and the way in which it was communicated.
They have also highlighted concerns about the “human capital” leaving the industry and the need for increased business supports for the sector.
Vienna Woods Hotel proprietor Michael Magner said he was disappointed with the lack of communication with the hospitality sector.
Chairman of the Cork branch of the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland Michael O’Donovan said he was also disappointed by how the news was communicated.
Kevin Aherne, owner of Sage Restaurant in Midleton, praised the Government for its financial supports thus far, but said they will need to continue if the hospitality industry cannot open for the foreseeable future.
“Businesses need a boost. Everybody will benefit from these changes, the exchequer, business owners and people going out enjoying themselves. It is pro-business,” he said.
The Cork businessman also welcomed suggestions changes may be forthcoming with regards to the elite nightclub exemption.
“They are also looking to change the cost of elite nightclub exemption. For a premises to stay open late you have to have a dance license for each night which is a costly process. It is totally prohibitive for smaller venues. There is talk of adjusting this which would be a big reform.”