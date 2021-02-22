Investigation underway after online class hacked by outsider

A TEENAGER has been questioned by Cork gardaí after an online second-level class was disrupted by someone outside of the class.

The incident occurred last month during a class for a group of students from a Cork second-level school.

A garda spokesperson said that gardaí are ''investigating reports of alleged harassment'' reported to have occurred in January.

The spokesperson added: ''A male youth has been arrested in relation to this investigation.

"A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.''

In recent weeks, a garda investigation was launched in Meath after a number of men managed to access a lesson for secondary students of a Meath school.