Covid-19 latest: Cork now has second-lowest 14-day Covid-19 incidence nationally 

Cork now has the second-lowest 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 per 100,000 people in the country.

That is according to figures released this evening by the Department of Health.

The 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 per 100,000 population nationally is 243.

However, in Cork that figure is 97.6, the second-lowest of any county, coming only behind Kerry at 50.8.

One additional death and 679 new cases

The new figures come as health authorities this evening announced one new additional death related to Covid-19 and 679 new cases.

It brings the number of Covid-19 related deaths reported in Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,136.

Of the new cases reported today, 335 are men / 342 are women, 71% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 32 years old.

There were 230 cases in Dublin, 59 in Limerick, 48 in Galway, 47 in Kildare, 29 in Tipperary and the remaining 266 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

According to the latest figures from the Department of Health, 13 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Cork and the five day moving average of new cases here now stands at 31.

A total of 530 cases out of 11,570 reported nationally in the 14 days to February 20 were in Cork.

Making progress

Speaking this evening, Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said that while the level of disease in communities remains very high, “we are still making progress.” “We have reported less than 1,000 cases each day this week and our 7 day average has fallen from 1,022 two weeks ago, to 862 last week, to 792 today. The number of people in hospital has fallen from over 1,200 two weeks ago, to 744 today.

“Do not underestimate the power of your actions as we seek to protect the gains we have made and further reduce transmission. This week, please continue to work from home unless essential and do not visit other households unless for essential reasons or as part of a support bubble.”