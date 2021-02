GARDAÍ are investigating all the circumstances following the discovery of a woman’s body in West Cork last night.

The body of the woman, who was in her 50s, was found at a residence in Ballydehob on Saturday evening, February 20.

Emergency services and Gardaí attended the scene just after 10.30pm.

The woman was pronounced dead a short time later. Her body was then removed to Cork University Hospital.

A post mortem is currently underway and the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.