Sun, 21 Feb, 2021 - 17:18

Met Éireann issues second weather warning for Cork

Met Éireann issues second weather warning for Cork

Two separate weather warnings will come into effect in Cork tomorrow. Picture Denis Minihane.

Met Éireann has issued a second weather warning for Cork.

A yellow wind warning is due to come into effect in Cork, and a number of other counties, tomorrow night.

Met Éireann says southerly winds will reach mean wind speeds of 50 to 65km/h, with gusts of 90 to 110km/h, possibly higher on exposed coasts.

Where winds are onshore there is a risk of coastal flooding, it said.

The warning will come into effect at 9pm and will remain in place until 6am on Tuesday morning.

Earlier, Met Éireann issued a rainfall warning for Cork, which will come into effect at midnight tomorrow night.

The status yellow rainfall will remain in place for 24 hours for 15 counties including Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, and all the counties in Munster and Connacht.

The national weather forecaster has said ​​heavy rain is due to commence on Monday night and Tuesday coupled with strong southerly winds.

Met Éireann has warned that this heavy rain may cause some river and localised surface flooding possible. 

Rainfalls of 30 to 50mm are expected to fall, with higher volumes likely in mountainous regions.

Read More

Status Yellow weather warning issued for Cork

More in this section

Garda stock Gardaí launch an investigation after the body of a woman found in West Cork
Hospitality workers devastated by reports they will not return to work until mid-summer, say hoteliers  Hospitality workers devastated by reports they will not return to work until mid-summer, say hoteliers 
UCC appoints its first female Head of the College of Science, Engineering and Food Science UCC appoints its first female Head of the College of Science, Engineering and Food Science
cork weather
Israeli Laboratory Leads Western World In Blood Testing

Covid-19 latest: Cork now has second-lowest 14-day Covid-19 incidence nationally 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Open for business: Cork’s best takeaways and deliveries Open for business: Cork’s best takeaways and deliveries
Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments
Young couple using tablet. The really simple guide to switching your health insurance

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY