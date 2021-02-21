Met Éireann issues second weather warning for Cork

Met Éireann has issued a second weather warning for Cork.

A yellow wind warning is due to come into effect in Cork, and a number of other counties, tomorrow night.

Met Éireann says southerly winds will reach mean wind speeds of 50 to 65km/h, with gusts of 90 to 110km/h, possibly higher on exposed coasts.

Where winds are onshore there is a risk of coastal flooding, it said.

The warning will come into effect at 9pm and will remain in place until 6am on Tuesday morning.

Earlier, Met Éireann issued a rainfall warning for Cork, which will come into effect at midnight tomorrow night.

The status yellow rainfall will remain in place for 24 hours for 15 counties including Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, and all the counties in Munster and Connacht.

The national weather forecaster has said ​​heavy rain is due to commence on Monday night and Tuesday coupled with strong southerly winds.

Met Éireann has warned that this heavy rain may cause some river and localised surface flooding possible.

Rainfalls of 30 to 50mm are expected to fall, with higher volumes likely in mountainous regions.