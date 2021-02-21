Sun, 21 Feb, 2021 - 14:38

Status Yellow weather warning issued for Cork

MET Éireann has issued a 24-hour weather warning for Cork, which will come into effect on Monday night, February 22. Pic Paul Mealey

MET Éireann has issued a 24-hour weather warning for Cork, which will come into effect on Monday night, February 22.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning will come into effect at midnight tomorrow night and will remain in place for 24 hours for 15 counties. The yellow rain warning was issued this morning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, and all the counties in Munster and Connacht.

The national weather forecaster has said ​​heavy rain is due to commence on Monday night and Tuesday coupled with strong southerly winds.

Met Éireann has warned that this heavy rain may cause some river and localised surface flooding possible. Rainfalls of 30 to 50mm are expected to fall, with higher volumes likely in mountainous regions.

Two Status Yellow weather warnings issued for Cork

