Covid-19 Latest: 26 additional deaths and 988 new cases

THE Department of Health has been notified of 26 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

24 of these deaths occurred in February, one in January and one in October. The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 58-98 years.

There has been a total of 4,135 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Friday 19th February, the Department of Health has been notified of 988 confirmed cases of Covid-10 which bring the total to 214,378 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Cork has 38 cases as of midnight on Friday, February 19, while the five-day moving average is 32. The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population for Cork is 107.0, while the total of new cases during the last 14 days is 581.

Of the cases notified today: 487 are men and 499 are women. 70% are under 45 years of age, the median age is 32-years-old. There are 378 cases in Dublin, 68 in Galway, 61 in Kildare, 47 in Limerick, 45 in Louth and the remaining 389 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am today, 719 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 149 are in ICU. There were 36 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 17, 310,900 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland, 197,609 people have received their first dose and 113,291 people have received their second dose.