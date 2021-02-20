Sat, 20 Feb, 2021 - 13:19

HSE chief: New variant may be more transmissible; three cases detected in Ireland

HSE chief: New variant may be more transmissible; three cases detected in Ireland

Dr Colm Henry, HSE chief clinical officer, said: "It may well be more transmissible.

The newly-discovered Brazilian mutation of coronavirus in Ireland may be more transmissible, a health chief said.

Three cases have been detected in the Republic for the first time.

All are directly associated with recent travel from the South American country, the authorities said.

Dr Colm Henry, HSE chief clinical officer, told RTÉ Radio 1: "It may well be more transmissible.

"As to whether or not it is more resistant to the neutralising antibodies that is created by vaccines, we don't know yet.

"We know from the South African variant that shares some traits that it has a greater resistance but is still susceptible to vaccines. But of course it is worrying."

The cases are being followed up by public health teams and enhanced measures have been put in place.

The Brazil variant could be much more contagious or easy to catch than the original version of coronavirus.

It has undergone changes to its spike protein - the part of the virus which attaches to human cells.

It first emerged in July.

Around 90% of Covid-19 cases in Ireland are associated with the UK variant.

Numbers of new infections and pressure on hospitals have eased and the death toll has begun to abate following weeks of tough curbs.

The emergence of new mutations introduces significant uncertainty in predicting when society can return to normal, public health experts have said.

The Republic recently passed the grim milestone of 4,000 dead from the disease during the latest wave of mortality.

Restrictions to stay 

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has warned tough restrictions to slow the spread of disease could remain in place into April.

Schools and childcare will reopen on a phased basis next month after health experts gave the green light to Government to begin easing weeks of strict lockdown.

Next week ministers are expected to update their Living with Covid plan.

Ireland has also ramped up its vaccination programme.

Read More

'People are frustrated': Taoiseach denies confusing public but opposition sharply critical of messaging 

More in this section

Hands of an old woman and a young man. Caring for the elderly. close up Cork nursing home says 'communications and interactions with the families was not of our usual standard' during Covid-19 outbreak 
Cork braced for more bad weather with wind warning coming into force at 11am  Cork braced for more bad weather with wind warning coming into force at 11am 
Israeli Laboratory Leads Western World In Blood Testing First cases of new Covid variant identified in Ireland
coronavirushealth
Micheál Martin: No reopening of hospitality until middle of the summer 

Micheál Martin: No reopening of hospitality until middle of the summer 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Open for business: Cork’s best takeaways and deliveries Open for business: Cork’s best takeaways and deliveries
Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments
Young couple using tablet. The really simple guide to switching your health insurance

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY