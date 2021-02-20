Cork braced for more bad weather with wind warning coming into force at 11am 

There is more bad weather on the way for Cork today, with a status yellow wind warning coming into force at 11am.

Met Éireann is warning that southeasterly winds veering southwesterly will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h.

Becoming wet & very windy this morning as rain, heavy & possibly thundery at times extends from the south to all areas. Southeast winds will increase strong to near gale force and gusty, with gales on coasts. Rain clearing this evening with winds starting to ease later. 10 to 12C pic.twitter.com/ky9HzXngn3 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 20, 2021

Corkonians can also expect a fair amount of rain in the next few hours.

A mild and dry morning but the rain is quickly approaching and will up across the country with heavy rain for many areas this morning. pic.twitter.com/AFKB5GbWmU — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) February 20, 2021

Met Éireann forecasts wet and very windy conditions will extend from the south early this morning and persist through the early evening when clearer spells will develop in Munster

The wind warning, which is in place for the whole country, remains in place until 6pm.

Tonight we can expect clear spells and showers, with lows of 4 to 7 degrees, in fresh and gusty southerly winds, easing moderate to fresh by morning.