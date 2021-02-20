Sat, 20 Feb, 2021 - 09:57

Cork braced for more bad weather with wind warning coming into force at 11am 

High waves rolling ashore at Long Strand in West Cork with Galley Head lighthouse in the backround.

There is more bad weather on the way for Cork today, with a status yellow wind warning coming into force at 11am. 

Met Éireann is warning that southeasterly winds veering southwesterly will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h.

Corkonians can also expect a fair amount of rain in the next few hours. 

Met Éireann forecasts wet and very windy conditions will extend from the south early this morning and persist through the early evening when clearer spells will develop in Munster

The wind warning, which is in place for the whole country, remains in place until 6pm. 

Tonight we can expect clear spells and showers, with lows of 4 to 7 degrees, in fresh and gusty southerly winds, easing moderate to fresh by morning.

cork weather
