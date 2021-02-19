'Tap to donate': West Cork church moves to contactless donations

Clonakilty church is offering the facilities for contactless payments in order to make donations to the parish easier and safer.

Posting on Facebook, the Parish page said during the Covid-19 pandemic, churches are struggling to be able to meet the day to day running costs.

The church outlined that in the Diocese of Cork and Ross initiatives have been undertaken to offset this loss of income such as the Donate Button now found on many churches’ websites.

The contactless payment facility at a Clonakilty Church.

Continuing the post said: “Here in Clonakilty we have a new initiative - a Tap and Go button which will enable people to make a secure fixed sum donation of €5 with the tap of a debit/credit card any time when the church is open”

The payment point has been placed next to the candle stand.

According to the Clonakilty Parish website, the Offertory collections finance the upkeep and maintenance of the churches in Clonakilty Parish which includes lighting, heating, necessary supplies and repairs and the deep cleaning and sanitising of the buildings to ensure safe health for those who wish to come in and pray.

The Facebook post finished with the Catholic parish thanking the public for their generosity.