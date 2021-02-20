Decrease in weekly number of Covid-19 related deaths reported in Cork 

More than 300 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported in Cork since the beginning of the pandemic, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) .

The figures show in the week ending February 12, a total of 31 Covid-related deaths were recorded in Cork.

The figure is a decrease from the previous week when 46 deaths were recorded. 48 deaths were recorded in the week ending January 29.

In the week ending January 22, 66 Covid-19 related deaths were recorded in Cork.

The CSO figures showed that there has been a total of 313 deaths in Cork since the beginning of the pandemic, up to and including February 12.

The median age of those who have died in Cork since the beginning of the pandemic is 83.

Nationally, there were 191 deaths recorded in the week ending February 12.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total number of people who have died is 4,082 with a further 195 deaths cited as probable deaths linked to the virus.

The latest figures show that the virus has claimed the lives of 210 more men than women up to and including the week ending February 12.

Nationally, the median age of deaths is 83 and the elderly population is still the most impacted by the virus with 2,337 deaths occurring in those aged over 80 up to and including February 12.

Meanwhile, the number of new cases reported in Cork has continued to decline steadily in recent weeks with 238 cases recorded in the week ending February 12, down from 543 cases recorded the week previous.