Cork's John Spillane releases new track inspired by old Irish stories

Acclaimed Cork singer-songwriter John Spillane has released a new single inspired by some of his favourite old Irish stories.

'We Come In The Wind', released today, is the first single to be taken from his forthcoming album, 100 Snow White Horses.

The new track is based on the three immrama or wonder voyages of Irish literature; The Voyage of Bran, The Voyage of Maeldun and The Voyage of St Brendan.

It features the ethereal vocals of Pauline Scanlon and is produced by John Reynolds, both of whom Spillane has collaborated with many times.

Spillane wrote the songs on 100 Snow White Horses in the Irish bardic tradition, in gratitude for patronage by various communities, festivals, and artistic events which he has taken part in over the last four years as a travelling songwriter and composer.

A strong theme of Irish mythology runs through the album with ‘We Come In The Wind’ being a prime example.

Spillane spent a whole summer writing the verses for this song and it all came together in one serendipitous night.

"It was the night I played in Abbeyfeale and I was waiting to go on in the Glorach Theatre.

"I was sitting in a theatre set with a bookshelf and I said I’d pick a random book and blindly pick a line and try to incorporate it into the song.

"I did and it said 'go tell my lady' and I put that in the song.

"Driving home that evening after the gig, I came out with the chorus 'we come in the wind, we leave in the wind'.

"I love musical moments like this because these are the best moments of life," he said.

Spillane started his career playing with celebrated Irish trad band, Nomos, but left the band to pursue a solo career. He is a two-time Meteor award winner for Best Folk/Trad act and has sold over 100,000 albums in Ireland alone.

Spillane's new album, 100 Snow White Horses, is set for release on April 2, 2021.