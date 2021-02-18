Latest: Phased reopening of schools to begin at start of March

The cabinet sub-committee has agreed a plan to begin the phased reopening of schools from March 1.

The plan is for junior infants, senior infants and Leaving Certificate students to return first.

This return will be monitored for a number of weeks before first and second class students return in the next phase, according to the Irish Examiner.

The plan is due to go to cabinet on Tuesday before a formal announcement is made.

Earlier today, the Taoiseach Micheál Martin said a full reopening of schools is not being considered as having a million people back at the same time is "not possible" because of the new variants of the virus.

"In terms of the next number of months, we're looking at a very slow and cautious reopening (of schools)," he said.

"We want to roll out the vaccines and get as many people vaccinated as possible, that will drive down the spread."