Covid numbers: 47 deaths and 901 cases

ANOTHER 47 deaths and 901 cases of Covid were confirmed this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

Forty-four of these deaths occurred in February, while two occurred in January, and another in December.

It brings the overall number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 4,082 with the total number of cases standing at 212,647.

Of today's cases, 473 are men and 422 are women, with 65% of cases in people under the age of 45. The median age of cases is 36.

Cork had 31 cases as of midnight on Wednesday, February 17, while the five-day moving average of new cases for Cork is 31.

The 14-day incidence rate for Cork as of February 17 was 130.6. The number of new cases in Cork over the last 14 days was 709.

Geographically, 437 cases are in Dublin, with 49 in Limerick, 43 in Galway, 39 in Kildare, 32 in Meath, and the remaining 301 cases are spread across all other counties.

There are 771 patients with the virus in hospital, of which 151 are in ICU. There were 48 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of Monday, February 15, 280,581 doses of Covid-119 vaccines have been administered, of which 98,388 are second doses.

The 14-day incidence rate of the virus nationally now stands at 252.9.

Counties with the highest incidence include Monaghan, Offaly, Dublin and Galway, while counties with the lowest incidence include Kerry, Kilkenny, Wicklow and Roscommon.