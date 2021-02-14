Buttevant parish priest calls on community to take part in virtual walk in aid of Trócaire

The Buttevant community is being encouraged to take part in a virtual walk from Buttevant to Juba in South Sudan in aid of Trócaire.

Parish priest and representative for Trócaire in the Cloyne Diocese Fr Eugene Baker has called for people to get involved in this year’s Trócaire Lenten Campaign which focuses on its work in South Sudan, a place that has suffered greatly from civil war.

To help bring attention to the important work of Trócaire, Fr Eugene proposes to invite as many people as possible to undertake the 9,144 km-long virtual walk over the 40 days of Lent.

People who go on their daily walks, jogs, runs, cycle, rollerblading or any other exercise are asked to record the kilometres they have clocked up each day and share it through the Buttevant Parish Facebook page (Buttevant and Lisgriffin Parish Pastoral Council) where each person’s efforts will be logged.

Fr Baker also recommended that people download the Strava app which will map out peoples’ routes and record mileage which will then be shared to the Facebook page.

Everyone is welcome to be part of it. This is a journey of love and support and friendship together for Awut and Ajak who feature on this year’s Trócaire Box.

"A donation to Trócaire can be made at the end of the challenge towards Easter if you like through a donation button on the Facebook page,” Fr Baker said.

He said that in order to flee the brutal conflict in Sudan, Awut had to gather her family and run for her life, surviving without food or water for days.

“By the time they reached safety, they’d lost nearly everything. Then Awut met another weary mother with even less. Awut welcomed Ajak and her children.

Together the two mothers have forged a friendship and work tirelessly to make sure their families aren’t lost completely. But they are caught in poverty and the awful violence continues.

“Awut and Ajak are living in fear but Trócaire will help them to survive and thrive,” he said.

For further information contact Fr Eugene Baker on 086/8031876 or email eugenebaker210@gmail.com.