West Cork family to feature in Tesco ad as part of initiative to support suppliers

A West Cork family are set to feature in a Tesco advert as part of an initiative to support the supermarket’s network of Irish suppliers.

The Clancy family farm in Clonakilty has a dairy herd but also supplies beef to the certified Irish Angus Producers Group which supplies Tesco stores across the country.

Laura Clancy who plays a central role in the running of the farm since the pandemic hit, was in final year of Business Management at MTU, formerly CIT before returning home full time.

She said that being home has been “great for the family unit” with her and her two brothers Darragh and Shane helping their father who she said “has plenty for us to do on the farm” while her mother who is a nurse attended work as normal throughout the pandemic.

She said that being part of the Tesco campaign is “very rewarding” and that it is “nice for farmers to be recognised for what they do”.

All the frontline workers are doing amazing jobs, all the doctors and nurses and guards, but without the farmers too you'd have no food on the table.

"The staff in Tesco and these supermarkets are extremely essential too but you obviously need to get the produce on the shelves," she said.

Having been made Assistant Manager of Fernhill House Hotel and Gardens back in June, Ms Clancy said that she has recognised how important dining at home has become for people with the continued closure of the hospitality sector.

“In the hotel you're seeing the steaks and roast beef dishes going out to people who are happy to be out for their meal and now that people can't go out, you can see that people are making more of an effort to cook Sunday roasts or for date nights so the food shop is more elite in comparison to pre-lockdown.

That drives us as farmers to supply the best quality we can to suppliers and customers because people are paying that extra few euro to get the finer cut.

She said that she and her family recorded the advert in the last couple of weeks and look forward to seeing it broadcast in March.