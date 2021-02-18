RSA urges people to extra care following spike in Cork road deaths 

THE Road Safety Authority is urging Corkonians to take care on the roads after a spike in road deaths last year.

24 people were killed in accidents in Cork last year, the highest number in five years.

The number was up from 14 in 2019.

The number of deaths in Cork was the highest in the country last year - four ahead of Dublin.

A total of 148 people were killed on Irish roads last year.

Cork's deaths accounted for 16% of those.

Eight pedestrians were killed, while six drivers and five passengers lost their lives.

Two motorcyclists and three cyclists also died.

In gender terms, 17 of the road victims were male while seven were female.

A spokesman for the RSA said the authority is concerned about the increase in deaths in Cork last year.

According to the RSA: ''Cork (13) had the highest number of vulnerable road user (pedestrian, cyclist, and motorcyclist) fatalities followed by Dublin (11).''

Cork also had the highest number of passenger fatalities.

Last week, the RSA and gardaí also highlighted that February last year was the most deadly month on Irish roads, with 19 road deaths.

A quarter of the fatalities were in Cork.