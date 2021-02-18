Two men admit taking cash from West Cork bar

Two men have confessed to the dishonest appropriation of cash from The Skibbereen Eagle in Tragumna, Skibbereen, Co Cork.

Both defendants were arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court, where they pleaded guilty to the charges against them.

Paul Morey, aged 51, from 8 Willow Gardens, Brooklodge West, Glanmire, Co Cork, admitted that between November 11, 2017, and October 24, 2019, he dishonestly appropriated cash at The Skibbereen Eagle. He also pleaded guilty to a charge of dishonestly appropriating the cash sum of €200.

Paul O’Callaghan, aged 47, of 63 Orrery Road, Gurrananabraher, Cork, pleaded guilty to two similar charges.

Barristers Donal O’Sullivan and Emmet Boyle, for Morey and O’Callaghan respectively, said that each man had brought €1,000 compensation to court.

The sums involved were not specified in the charges and Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin asked how much was allegedly involved. He was told that the book of evidence made reference to €25,000, but the defence would contend the amount involved was considerably less.

Prosecution barrister Brendan Kelly said “there is a certain elasticity” in respect of the amounts involved.

Judge Ó Donnabháin adjourned sentencing until June 16, at which time he wanted each man to put their best foot forward in terms of compensation.