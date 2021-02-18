Thu, 18 Feb, 2021 - 07:00

Fota Wildlife Park takes on Jerusalema challenge

The challenge features the Fota Lemur mascot and a number of their wildlife animals, including the penguins, giraffes as well as the hard-working staff of the park.

Roisin Burke

Fota Wildlife Park has jumped on the bandwagon and taken part in the Jerusalema challenge.

 Posting the dance video on Twitter, the wildlife park said: “Our staff have 'stepped' up for the Jerusalema Challenge, with some help from a few of the animals around the Park too!

“We hope you enjoy seeing Fota Wildlife park while we are temporarily closed, thanks to everyone who took part.”

 The popular park is the latest organisation to take on the trendy challenge.

