Fota Wildlife Park takes on Jerusalema challenge

Fota Wildlife Park has jumped on the bandwagon and taken part in the Jerusalema challenge.

The challenge features the Fota Lemur mascot and a number of their wildlife animals, including the penguins, giraffes as well as the hard-working staff of the park.

Our staff have 'stepped' up for the the #JerusalemaChallenge, with some help from a few of the animals around the Park too!

We hope you enjoy seeing #FotaWildlife park while we are temporarily closed, thanks to everyone who took part. https://t.co/kxKjSS9kIn — Fota Wildlife Park (@fotawildlife) February 17, 2021

The popular park is the latest organisation to take on the trendy challenge.