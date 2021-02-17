WATCH: Togher Family Centre bring Jerusalema challenge to the streets and roofs of Cork

Staff at Togher Family Centre (TFC) are the latest group to take on the viral Jerusalema challenge in their dancing whistle-stop tour of all of the sights of Togher.

Togher Family Centre is the largest early years provider in Cork city with five early years services, two youth services, family support services and adult supports and classes.

"I think this lockdown has been the most taxing and the public’s reaction to both the Swiss Police and the Gardaí brought excitement and fun to the forefront," Alison Crowley, Early Years Supervisor at Togher Family Centre, said.

"We would never back away from a change and jumped at the opportunity to take part," she continued.

Togher Family Centre has remained open to cater for the children of frontline workers throughout this lockdown and Nora Mehigan, Early Years Educator in Togher Family Centre said all staff were "very enthusiastic to engage in the dance".

"We hope that the public have just as much fun watching it as we did making it," she continued.

Marion O'Malley, an Early Years Supervisor who has worked at Togher Family Centre for 20 years, said staff members were able to fully embrace the fun challenge.

"Working with this age group, you have to embrace the silliness and not worry about what people think of you," she said.

"It's not hard to do this challenge in this organisation with such great colleagues."

Togher Family Centre's video has proved a big hit on social media, amassing thousands of views on Facebook since it was posted this afternoon.