Wed, 17 Feb, 2021 - 17:15

Leaving Cert students to have the option of a calculated grade or a written exam this summer

THE Cabinet Education Sub-Committee has signed off on a proposal to give Leaving Cert students the option of a calculated grade or a written exam in each subject, while this year’s Junior Certificate has been cancelled. Pic Larry Cummins

THE Cabinet Education Sub-Committee has signed off on a proposal to give Leaving Cert students the option of a calculated grade or a written exam in each subject, while this year’s Junior Certificate has been cancelled.

Students would subsequently receive one set of results at the end of the process. It is understood the government hopes the proposal will act as an incentive to encourage students to sit the written exam.

It is hoped the Leaving Certificate exams will run in the normal time of June, but that is subject to the public health situation at the time.

The combined approach is being adopted because the department believes it would be unfair to require students to sit exams where a sizeable portion of their senior cycle education has been negatively impacted by the pandemic.

It is understood the calculated grades to be offered will be similar to 2021 but this year they will be administered by the State Examinations Commission.

Minister for Education Norma Foley is understood to be briefing teaching unions at the moment and an official announcement will be made later.

