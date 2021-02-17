Man accused of manslaughter following assault at a soup kitchen in Cork 

A book of evidence was served in a manslaughter case today where a 48-year-old man is accused of the unlawful killing of another man by an alleged assault at a soup kitchen in Cork.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis confirmed at Cork District Court that a book of evidence had been served on Adrian Henry.

On Sgt. Davis’s application, Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward for trial at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

No trials by judge and jury are currently taking place in that court because of Covid-19 restrictions so it is anticipated that the case will be adjourned so that a date can be set for when a jury trial could take place later in the year.

Detective Garda Neil Walsh originally charged Adrian Henry following an investigation that commenced in September 2019 into an alleged assault on a man while he was attending a soup kitchen in Cork city centre.

Adrian Henry was charged with the manslaughter of James Duncan, 40, at St. Patrick’s Street in Cork on September 12 2019.

Det Garda Walsh of Anglesea Street Garda Station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and told the court last month that Henry replied, “Not guilty”, when the manslaughter charge was put to him.

Det. Garda Walsh said that gardaí had no objection to bail for the accused on certain conditions including that he reside at an address at Seminary Road in Blackpool in Cork and notify gardaí in writing of any change of address.

He also said that gardaí were seeking that Adrian Henry would sign on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Anglesea Street Garda Station, provide gardaí with a mobile phone number that he can be contacted at all times and stay off intoxicants.

Solicitor, Frank Buttimer said his client had been in rehabilitation abroad for several months following the date of the alleged incident and the gardaí were always aware where he was. Henry was remanded on continuing bail today.

The late James Duncan from Dunmore Gardens, Knocknaheeny in Cork, had been availing of a soup kitchen at the time and he was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital after suffering serious head injuries.

Mr Duncan underwent emergency surgery for traumatic brain injuries and he was later put on a ventilator at CUH but he was taken off the ventilator and died on October 25 2019.