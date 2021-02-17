Two Status Yellow weather warnings issued for Cork

Met Éireann has today issued a number of weather warnings, including two for Cork, which will come into effect tomorrow night.

A Status Yellow wind warning will come into effect at 9pm tomorrow and will remain in place until 4pm on Friday.

The national weather forecaster has said strong southerly winds on Thursday night and Friday with mean speeds of 50 to 60km/h and gusts of 80 to 100km/h are expected.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning has also been issued for Cork.

This will also come into effect at 9pm tomorrow and will remain in place until 4pm on Friday.

Rainfall totals of 30 to 40mm are expected, with higher volumes likely in mountainous regions.

Met Éireann has said this heavy rain may cause some river flooding and localised surface flooding.