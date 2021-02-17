Wed, 17 Feb, 2021 - 16:30

Two Status Yellow weather warnings issued for Cork

Two Status Yellow weather warnings issued for Cork

Met Éireann has today issued a number of weather warnings, including two for Cork, which will come into effect tomorrow night. Picture: Larry Cummins

Amy Nolan

Met Éireann has today issued a number of weather warnings, including two for Cork, which will come into effect tomorrow night.

A Status Yellow wind warning will come into effect at 9pm tomorrow and will remain in place until 4pm on Friday.

The national weather forecaster has said strong southerly winds on Thursday night and Friday with mean speeds of 50 to 60km/h and gusts of 80 to 100km/h are expected.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning has also been issued for Cork.

This will also come into effect at 9pm tomorrow and will remain in place until 4pm on Friday.

Rainfall totals of 30 to 40mm are expected, with higher volumes likely in mountainous regions.

Met Éireann has said this heavy rain may cause some river flooding and localised surface flooding. 

Read More

Bandon homes hit by flooding twice in ten days

More in this section

Brittany Ferries moves re-start date of Cork-France route to summer Brittany Ferries moves re-start date of Cork-France route to summer
Cork hotel takes on Jerusalema challenge Cork hotel takes on Jerusalema challenge
Vacant building in Mahon could be set for a new lease of life Vacant building in Mahon could be set for a new lease of life
cork weather
CC SINN FEIN

Cork TD appeals for support for bill to give adopted people access to birth certificates

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Open for business: Cork’s best takeaways and deliveries Open for business: Cork’s best takeaways and deliveries
Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments
Young couple using tablet. The really simple guide to switching your health insurance

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY