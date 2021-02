Gardaí in Cork seized €15,000 worth of drugs after stopping and searching a woman in the city.

Officers, along with the help of the Divisional Drugs Unit in Anglesea Street, searched the woman early on Monday morning.

Drug seizure in Cork. Picture credit: An Garda Síochána

In a statement, Gardaí said the woman was arrested and €15,000 of drugs were seized.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.