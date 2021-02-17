Woman receives suspended sentence for Mallow grow house with €20k worth of cannabis

A WOMAN caught growing €20,000 worth of cannabis at her home in Mallow only grew it for use in connection with a serious medical condition.

Daniejela Vrljik Gusak, who is aged around 40, was given a suspended five-year sentence for the crime of cultivation of cannabis.

Garda Anthony Flynn said gardaí went to a house at Dromahoe, Dromagh, Mallow on June 5, 2019 to conduct a drugs search under warrant.

“I identified myself and she immediately handed me over a quantity of cannabis herb and resin.

“She told me there was a grow-house at the back of the house.

“25 plants in total were found. She accepted responsibility for the drugs which had a €20,000 street value.

“Interviewed in relation to the plants, she made full admissions. She said it was for medical purposes,” Garda Flynn said.

Prosecution barrister Imelda Kelly asked, “Do you accept that?”

Garda Flynn said he did.

Paula McCarthy, defence barrister, said the accused was in ongoing treatment for a serious medical condition and was using the cannabis for this.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said, “I accept that this is a clearly exceptional case given the nature of the medical diagnosis. She was in extensive treatment and it would be unjust to imprison her.

“I will measure a sentence at five years, fully suspended on condition that she would keep the peace for the next five years.”

The suspended sentence was imposed on her on a charge of cultivation of cannabis in June 2019.