Man to be sentenced for 'almost nicking' another man's throat with knife numerous times

A Polish man watching a film at a friend’s house in Dunmanway was chased by a man with a knife who swiped it near his throat narrowly missing it a number of times.

29-year-old Mark Foley of 6 Old Barrack Road, Bantry, County Cork, has pleaded guilty to a number of charges arising out of the incident.

He pleaded guilty at Cork Circuit Criminal Court to a charge of producing a knife at East Green, Dunmanway, County Cork, on November 3 2018.

He also pleaded guilty to a charge of simple assault on Mariusc Wozniak. Foley also admitted the public order charge of engaging in threatening behaviour during the incident.

Garda Kevin Kennedy testified that the injured party went to a friend’s house in Dunmanway to watch a film. Foley later called into the house, calling Mr Wozniak insulting names.

Mr Wozniak decided to leave the house but Foley followed him and assaulted him. He also chased him with a ten-inch knife.

“He almost nicked his throat on numerous occasions. Mr Wozniak managed to avoid the knife and run home… Thankfully the knife did not contact Mr Wozniak. Otherwise would be here for a different kind of case,” Garda Kennedy said.

Foley was identified on CCTV but replied, ‘No comment’, when questioned.

The 40-year-old injured party, living in Ireland since 2005, said he always got on well with everyone but on that night he thought he was in danger of being killed.

“I tried everything to calm him down. I am sad about it.

"I never deserved it. I love Ireland. It is the first place I got my own home. When Mark Foley attacked me he broke that trust,” he said in a victim impact statement.

Foley’s barrister, Ben Shorten said the young man came from a troubled background and he had addiction issues going back to when he was only 13.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin was concerned that the accused was offered various supports and assistance through the probation service but he had not taken them and did not even turn up to some appointments.

Foley was remanded in custody for sentencing on February 22.