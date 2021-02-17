Trocaire launches annual appeal on Ash Wednesday

Up to a third of Trócaire donations will be at risk this Lent as 2021 marks the first time in almost 50 years that many homes across Ireland will be without a Trócaire box.

With schools closed and Mass taking place behind closed doors, this Lent will be very different for Trócaire.

The charity’s Lenten appeal starts today, Ash Wednesday, and while boxes are available to be picked up at churches nationwide, people have otherwise been asked to make their donation at trocaire.org.

The Trócaire box has been central to funding the charity’s work since its foundation in 1973. Each year, they raise approximately €8m for Lent, which amounts to roughly one third of its annual donations.

Trócaire CEO Caoimhe de Barra said Lent is the “engine” that keeps their programmes running throughout the year.

“The public in Ireland always rally behind our campaign. While this year will be different, we hope the public will continue to support our life-saving work overseas.

“Our campaign this year focuses on people who are trapped in long-running wars affecting places such as South Sudan and Somalia. Generations of people in these countries have been forced to live through conflict. Their resilience and determination to help each other is remarkable.”

To mark this year’s appeal, children in Cork were photographed with cutouts of the children who previously appeared on the Trócaire box, which will be absent from many homes across the country this year.