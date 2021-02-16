Small number of additional Covid-19 cases confirmed at Cork meat plant

A FURTHER three cases of the Covid-19 virus have been detected among the workforce at the ABP meat plant in Bandon.

A spokesman for the company said the cases were notified to ABP last week after screening of staff.

In a statement, he added: ''In line with Covid-19 protocols, all close contacts of those impacted are currently self-isolating.''

On January 25, the company confirmed that 66 staff had tested positive for the virus. A week ago, the company confirmed to The Echo that a further two cases of the virus had been notified after screening.

The spokesman said:

''Operations at the site are now back to normal. Staff safety and public health is our priority and ABP will continue to work with the HSE in relation to the matter.”

There are approximately 300 staff employed at the plant in Kilbrogan.

The company said previously that since the advent of Covid-19, ABP introduced a range of industry leading protection measures as part of a company-wide initiative.

A company statement said: “These include limiting site access to essential personnel, temperature checks at the entry to the site, staggered break times, perspex partitions where appropriate, social distancing measures in canteens and all other communal spaces as well as detailed protocols for colleagues who display any symptoms. We are continually evolving and improving the measures to ensure safety at all our sites.”

In recent days, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, said there were three new Covid-19 clusters identified in meat plants across the country last week, with a total of 29 ''open clusters'' in meat plants at present.