Man produced a shovel during violent incident in Cork city 

A 28-YEAR-old man pleaded guilty to producing a shovel during a violent incident in Mayfield.

Sentencing was adjourned in his case until February 24.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin remanded the accused man, Stephen McCarthy, of Spring Lane halting site in Cork, in custody until then.

McCarthy had been charged also with engaging in a violent disorder on June 1 at Ballinderry Park, and production of a shovel.

He only pleaded guilty to the weapon charge but that was on the basis that the full facts of the case and its background would be given at the sentencing hearing.