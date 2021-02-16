Man produced a shovel during violent incident in Cork city 

Tue, 16 Feb, 2021 - 15:44Man produced a shovel during violent incident in Cork city Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin remanded the accused man in custody until then.A 28-YEAR-old man pleaded guilty to producing a shovel during a violent incident in Mayfield.Sentencing was adjourned in his case until February 24.Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin remanded the accused man, Stephen McCarthy, of Spring Lane halting site in Cork, in custody until then.McCarthy had been charged also with engaging in a violent disorder on June 1 at Ballinderry Park, and production of a shovel.He only pleaded guilty to the weapon charge but that was on the basis that the full facts of the case and its background would be given at the sentencing hearing.More in this section Cabinet to discuss mandatory hotel quarantine for certain people arriving into country Minister for Education expected to address Cabinet sub-committee on Education tomorrow Gardaí in Cork appeal for help to trace missing teen cork courtnorthsideUCC academics warn that country's current moneylending system 'unfair'READ NOW