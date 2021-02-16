Tue, 16 Feb, 2021 - 15:44

Man produced a shovel during violent incident in Cork city 

Man produced a shovel during violent incident in Cork city 

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin remanded the accused man in custody until then.

A 28-YEAR-old man pleaded guilty to producing a shovel during a violent incident in Mayfield.

Sentencing was adjourned in his case until February 24.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin remanded the accused man, Stephen McCarthy, of Spring Lane halting site in Cork, in custody until then.

McCarthy had been charged also with engaging in a violent disorder on June 1 at Ballinderry Park, and production of a shovel.

He only pleaded guilty to the weapon charge but that was on the basis that the full facts of the case and its background would be given at the sentencing hearing.

More in this section

Coronavirus - Wed Sep 02, 2020 Cabinet to discuss mandatory hotel quarantine for certain people arriving into country 
FILE PHOTO Cabinet will hear from Minister for Education Norma Foley this morning, on the negotiations with the INTO and ASTI re Minister for Education expected to address Cabinet sub-committee on Education tomorrow
Gardaí in Cork appeal for help to trace missing teen Gardaí in Cork appeal for help to trace missing teen
cork courtnorthside
businesswoman working in office on desk using calculator and pen with sunshine

UCC academics warn that country's current moneylending system 'unfair'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Open for business: Cork’s best takeaways and deliveries Open for business: Cork’s best takeaways and deliveries
Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments
Young couple using tablet. The really simple guide to switching your health insurance

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY