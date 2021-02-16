The Everyman announces upcoming release of rehearsed readings

The Everyman has announced the upcoming release of Made in Cork | Play It By Ear, a selection of rehearsed readings from its successful audio broadcast programme, which will be made available for the month of March.

The Everyman launched Play it by Ear, a programme of live audio broadcasts from The Everyman stage in October 2020.

Since then, the theatre has presented 15 live rehearsed readings – performed and streamed live from the stage - as well as three live music events, attracting close to 5,000 listeners locally and globally.

Due to the success of their digital programme, The Everyman has now launched Made in Cork | Play It By Ear allowing audiences to purchase one digital theatre ticket to gain access to the full collection of nine rehearsed audio readings.

Sean Kelly, Executive Director at The Everyman, said the theatre is delighted to be in a position to present these audio broadcasts to its loyal audiences.

"We have also responded to the valuable feedback we received asking if the shows could be made available for a longer period so anyone who missed our autumn/winter series can now experience them, on-demand, again.

"We are particularly proud to highlight so many wonderful Cork artists," he said.

Sophie Motley, newly appointed Artistic Director of The Everyman, said the broadcasts will hopefully give people some much-needed escapism.

"It is essential for us to connect with our audiences, and at the same time maintain our support of local artists.

"Entertainment, theatre, and the arts are a much-needed escape from the turmoil we are all living through right now. "The Made in Cork | Play It By Ear rehearsed readings collection is pure Cork escape into audio worlds of comedy, drama, feathers and steeples.

"We are lucky to have so many brilliant artists in Cork, and we’re proud to share their work with you," she said.

The rehearsed readings will be available for the entire month of March.

Tickets cost €18 to access the full compilation and can be purchased via www.everymancork.com