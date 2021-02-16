Man sentenced after gardaí found grow-house 'equipped with lights, fans and extractors' in West Cork 

Gardaí raided a house for a drugs search in Castletownsend and they uncovered a grow-house with €9,600 worth of cannabis.

Detective Garda Lisa O’Sullivan described the scene which the Cork West divisional drugs unit encountered when they went to the home of Christopher Gibbons at The Lawns, Castletownsend, County Cork, on January 5 2019.

“There was a strong smell of cannabis on entering the house.

“A grow-house was found in an upstairs bedroom with 16 plants, 12 of which had reached maturity.

“It was equipped with lights, fans and extractors,” Det. Garda O’Sullivan said.

The accused man pleaded guilty to cultivating the cannabis.

Smaller quantities of drugs for his own use including MDMA, cannabis resin, ketamine and some tablets, were also found.

“He has not come to negative attention since,” the detective said.

She added that Gibbons had been involved in the sale or supply of drugs in Skibbereen previously.

Clear urinalysis results were presented to show he was off all drugs.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin noted that Gibbons had fully immersed in drug culture but had turned away from drugs.

In all the circumstances the judge imposed a sentence of two years which he suspended on the charge of cultivation of cannabis.