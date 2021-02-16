Cybersecurity firm to create 30 new jobs in Cork

Smarttech247 has announced plans to hire 30 more staff in Cork to support their continued growth and expansion.

The cybersecurity firm is investing in threat intelligence and continuous R&D capabilities to keep pace with the ever-expanding threat landscape.

The new positions will be in a number of areas including finance, international sales, business analysis, SOC engineering, marketing and HR.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, who officially opened the company’s base in the city in 2018, joined the company, virtually, for the jobs announcement.

Commenting on the announcement, he said: “In these challenging times it is welcome news to be able to announce new cybersecurity jobs for Ireland. The Smarttech247 story is a great example of what can be achieved with the combined ambition and talent of an Irish firm. It’s been inspirational to see their international growth and achievements, thanks to hard work and determination at all levels in the company. I wish them luck with this recruitment round, and in all their exciting plans for 2021”.

General Manager at Smarttech247, Raluca Saceanu added: “We continue to invest and build capability to enable our clients to have the best security systems, now and into the future. Our focus now is to build on our current service offering and bring expert solutions to market in support of this expansion. I’m so proud to be able to say that, despite the ongoing global challenges, Smarttech247 has emerged from 2020 on track and ready to expand”.

Smarttech247’s founder and CEO, Ronan Murphy paid tribute to staff.

“Our team constantly maintains an expert level of knowledge of the complex and evolving threat landscape. Our cutting-edge skills and dedication to protecting clients have allowed the company to earn its reputation as a trusted provider and market leader. We have exciting plans for 2021 that will allow us to innovate further in the infosec world for our customers and this recruitment drive is the first step. I’m looking forward to welcoming our new team members”.

For details on the positions visit: www.smarttech247.com/careers/