Cork TDs welcome €76m investment for regional and local roads in the city and county

CORK TDs have welcomed the news that over €76m has been allocated by the Government to the maintenance and renewal of regional and local roads in the city and county.

The announcement came as part of a €555m funding package by the Department of Transport for road maintenance and strengthening in 2021.

Of the €76m for Cork, €66.5m has been allocated to Cork County Council and €9.5 m to Cork City Council.

These grants will supplement local authorities’ expenditure on regional and local road projects.

TD for Cork East, James O’Connor particularly welcomed the funding announcement for Cork County Council, which he said marked a €9m increase on the 2020 allocation.

“The increase in funding highlights the commitment of this government to further strengthen our road network and ensure that our towns and villages across the country remain connected.

“Cork East will receive significant funding in this year’s allocation, and I will continue to work to ensure that our regional infrastructure is maintained as part of our commitment to balanced regional development as Fianna Fáil transport spokesperson."

Fine Gael TD for Cork North Central Colm Burke also welcomed the funding announcement.

“This funding will cover routine maintenance to safeguard our infrastructure, ensure that our roads are resilient against the deteriorating effects of climate change and also contains provisions for walking and cycling infrastructure and safety schemes.

“Maintaining our regional and local road network in Cork is not only important for connectivity but crucial to ensuring safety on our roads, reducing road collisions and protecting lives,” he said.

A number of different types of projects around the city and county are to receive funds as part of the investment, including rehabilitation works at Ballynamona Bridge in the county and at Parliament Bridge in the city, traffic calming measures in areas such as Rathcormac and safety improvement works at the Blackrock Road and Park Avenue junction.

“All strategic road improvement investment schemes will include provisions for walking and cycling infrastructure to take account of the needs of all road users, including cyclists and pedestrians,” said Mr Burke.