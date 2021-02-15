Mon, 15 Feb, 2021 - 19:35

Cork weather: 'First real taste of spring' is likely on the way next week, forecaster says

Cork weather: 'First real taste of spring' is likely on the way next week, forecaster says

Sunlight at the Atlantic Pond, Cork. Ireland's "first real taste of spring" is likely on the way next week with temperatures set to rise, according to the latest reports from Ireland's Weather Channel. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Amy Nolan

Ireland's "first real taste of spring" could be on the way next week with temperatures set to rise, according to the latest reports from Ireland's Weather Channel.

Climate change researcher at UCC and CEO of Ireland's Weather Channel, Cathal Nolan, has said early indications suggest next week could be more settled, with temperatures reaching into the mid-teens at times.

Whilst this week is set to remain unsettled, with a mix of sunshine and showers, drier conditions could come at the weekend.

"Somewhat drier and brighter weather on Sunday as high pressure to the southeast begins to develop and tries to establish itself for next week," Mr Nolan stated in a post on Ireland's Weather Channel's Facebook page.

"Overall the outlook suggests a spell of more settled weather may develop next week as high pressure develops to our southeast, feeding in warmer southerly winds with temperatures possibly reaching into the mid-teens for a time, bringing the first real taste of spring despite remaining in meteorological winter," he continued.

Read More

Nostalgia: A look back at spring scenes in Cork through the decades

More in this section

Covid-19 Press Conf Thursday 11th February 2021 Covid-19 latest: No additional deaths but 821 new cases
Judge's gavel. justice concept. 83-year-old woman woke to find burglars in bedroom pretending to be gardaí
Watch: Gardaí release footage of drunk driver weaving all over Cork road Cork man jailed and given 20-year driving ban as gardaí release video showing him driving out of control and 'extravagantly slow'
cork weather
Emergency Services Stock

Emergency services at the scene of a fire at derelict apartment in Cork town

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Open for business: Cork’s best takeaways and deliveries Open for business: Cork’s best takeaways and deliveries
Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments Cork solicitors expand with new executive appointments
Young couple using tablet. The really simple guide to switching your health insurance

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY