Cork weather: 'First real taste of spring' is likely on the way next week, forecaster says

Ireland's "first real taste of spring" could be on the way next week with temperatures set to rise, according to the latest reports from Ireland's Weather Channel.

Climate change researcher at UCC and CEO of Ireland's Weather Channel, Cathal Nolan, has said early indications suggest next week could be more settled, with temperatures reaching into the mid-teens at times.

Whilst this week is set to remain unsettled, with a mix of sunshine and showers, drier conditions could come at the weekend.

"Somewhat drier and brighter weather on Sunday as high pressure to the southeast begins to develop and tries to establish itself for next week," Mr Nolan stated in a post on Ireland's Weather Channel's Facebook page.

"Overall the outlook suggests a spell of more settled weather may develop next week as high pressure develops to our southeast, feeding in warmer southerly winds with temperatures possibly reaching into the mid-teens for a time, bringing the first real taste of spring despite remaining in meteorological winter," he continued.