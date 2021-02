Emergency services are currently at the scene of a fire at a derelict apartment in Youghal.

The alarm was raised at approximately 5:20pm this evening.

#CorkTraffic Reports of an incident on North Main Street, Youghal (by Irwins.) Fire brigade are on scene. — Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) February 15, 2021

One unit from Youghal Fire Brigade and another from Ardmore are tackling the blaze at the building on North Main Street in the town.

More to follow as we have it.