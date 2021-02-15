Mon, 15 Feb, 2021 - 14:47

Watch: Gardaí release footage of drunk driver weaving all over Cork road

Gardaí have released a video of a car weaving all over the road. The driver appeared before Cork Circuit Criminal Court today and was convicted for drink driving and dangerous driving among other offences.

Amy Nolan

Gardaí have released footage showing a drunk driver, convicted in Cork today, weaving all over the road.

The footage, posted by the Gardaí to social media, was supplied to the force by a member of the public. 

The driver appeared before Cork Circuit Criminal Court today and was convicted for drink driving and dangerous driving "among other offences", Gardaí stated.

The driver was sentenced to four years in prison with one year suspended and has been disqualified from driving for 20 years.

